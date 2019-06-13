Doris C. Smith, 93, of Bushnell, IL passed away at 2:50 AM on June 12, 2019 at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, IL. She was born June 18, 1925 in St. Anthony, ID to Samuel and Ethel (Samuels) Wenger. She married Charles “Gene” Smith on November 4, 1944 in Lewistown, IL; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one grandson.

She is survived by her children, Janet (John) Mowrey of Walnut Grove, IL, Butch (Cim) Smith of Bushnell, IL, Karen (Jim) Lofgren of Bushnell, IL, Gary (Lori Jones) Smith of Avon, IL; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Gilmore of Canton, IL, Marilyn Parker of Bushnell, IL; and one brother, Larry “Chub” Wenger of London Mills, IL.

Doris was a homemaker for 18 years before becoming a housekeeper for The Elms Nursing Home in Macomb. After 20 years she retired as the Head of Housekeeping. She loved helping her husband with his garden, processing and canning everything he grew. In her pastime, Doris enjoyed to knit, crochet, and quilt. She was an active lifetime member of the Bushnell United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, where visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dan Lybarger will officiate. Interment will be in the Marietta Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to The Elms Nursing Home. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at martinhollisfh.com