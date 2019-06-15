Frank Richard “Red” Nelson, 96, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Friday June 14, 2019 at his residence.

He was born September 11, 1922 in Macomb, Illinois to Victor Carl and Bernice Toland Nelson; he first married Anne Eddington on Feb. 24, 1946. She preceded him in death on March 31, 1977. He then married Verona Mills Walter on May 22, 1985. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Richard Paul (Kathy) Nelson of Augusta, Kansas, John Edward Nelson of Macomb, Ill.; a daughter, Terri Anne (Tom) Brownfield of Havana, Ill.; a stepson, Charles William (Karen) Walter of Arlington, Tex.; stepdaughters, Patricia (Jan) Carpenter of Jacksonville Ill., Doris “Dee Dee” Roberts Crystal Lake, Ill., Marti J. Walter of Macomb, Ill.; seven grandchildren and 3 step-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jodi; a son, Spencer and one brother Robert Nelson.

Red served in the United States Marine Corp. during WWII.

Mr. Nelson was a tailor and owned and operated Nelsons Clothing Store in Macomb since 1945.

He was a member of the Macomb Elks Lodge, Macomb Masonic Lodge, Macomb VFW and American Legion. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was a trustee, deacon, and taught Sunday School. He was a scout leader in his younger years. Red was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and especially mushrooming. He was very dedicated to his family.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, where visitation will be from noon-2 p.m.. Rev. Erin Marth will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Military rites. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.