1947-2019



Joe A. Dowds, age 71 of Olney, passed away at 1:30 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Aperion Care in Olney.

Visitation was held from 2 - 4 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. No formal service will be conducted after visitation.

Joe was born on August 6, 1947, in Olney, the son of Edgar Riley and Rachel Elizabeth (Galloway) Dowds.

He was a laborer for many years. He enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Joe is survived by his son Christopher G. Dowds of Olney; daughter Leondra J. Laughlin of Olney; brother Floyd Dowds (Margie) of Opdyke, IL; 2 sisters Martha Morse of West Liberty and Ivy Harmon of Olney; and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Rachel Dowds and sister Faye McCray.

Friends and family can sign Joe's online guestbook at www.thrasherfamilyfh.com



