Funeral services for Robert E. Wharton, 94, of Fairbury, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Fairbury. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, with full military rites accorded by Fairbury American Legion and VFW posts.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Bob died at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury.

Born Oct. 6, 1924, in Chicago, Bob was the son of Van O. and Esther Williams Wharton. He married Betty L. Travis on Sept. 25, 1949, in Fairbury. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2013.

Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Ann Augsburger; one son, Robert V. Wharton, both of Fairbury; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, James (Elizabeth) Wharton, Fairbury.

One brother, William Wharton, preceded him in death.

Bob served in the U.S. Army at Anzio Beach, Italy, during World War II, being discharged in 1945.

Memorials may be directed to the John Joda American Legion Post; Fairbury American Legion Speedway; or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

