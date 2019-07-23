Arleta Mae Sikes, 80, of Macomb, Illinois passed away at 4:40 p.m. Sunday July 21, 2019 at the Elms Nursing Home. She was born May 23, 1939 In Smithfield, Ill. to Milo and Pauline (Henderson) McMullen. She married Allen Sikes on September 8, 1957 in Bardolph, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Tom Sikes of Macomb, Ill.; Roger Sikes of Macomb, Ill.; Larry (Teri) Sikes of Macomb, Ill.; two grandchildren, Cody Allen Sikes and Emily Lynn Sikes; one brother, Larry (Terri) McMullen of Anamosa, IA and two sisters, Alice (Charles) Louko of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; Helen Snyder of Sullivan, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son James Howard Sikes, two brothers, Marshall and Harold McMullen.

Arleta enjoyed collecting dolls and cookbooks. She worked for K-Mart in Macomb for more than 27 years. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday July 26, 2019 at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Elg will officiate. Burial of Ashes will be in the Bardolph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Elms Nursing Home.