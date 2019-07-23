Nancy Sue (Kelly) Beck, 76, of Mooresville, NC passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford, NC.

She was born on April 10, 1943 in Macomb, Illinois, to Virgil and Vyolette (Slusher) Kelly. Mrs. Beck received her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb. She taught home economics for several years before dedicating her heart and soul to her family as a homemaker. She was an adored wife and a treasured mom. She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville, where she was very active in missions and leadership of the women's program. She also was a member of the Choir. Nancy loved her church family and dedicated her life to the service of her Lord and Savior. The legacy she leaves of love, service and the power of prayer is unsurpassed. The lives she has touched are countless.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Beck.

She is survived by her children, Larry Beck and wife, Stephanie, Kelly Stewart and husband, Scott; brothers, Jim Kelly (Elisabeth), Mike Kelly; brother-in-law, Gary Beck; grandchildren, Zac Beck, Austin Beck, Jeremiah Beck, Olivia Stewart; and great grandchildren, Tate and Elysiah Beck. She will be missed beyond measure.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Macomb with Reverend Monte Shinkle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Rd. Mooresville, NC 28117 or Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.