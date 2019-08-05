Jerry R. Dunn, 83, of Chatsworth, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, has charge of arrangements.

Jerry was born May 23, 1936, in Owensboro, Ky., a son of Albert and Artie Pearl (Emery) Dunn. He married Mary Lou Cain on Feb. 21, 1958, in Pontiac. She survives in Chatsworth.

Also surviving are two sons, Teddy Ray (Rita) Dunn of Chatsworth and Gary Wayne Dunn (life partner Curtis Huffman) of Champaign; one daughter, Starlyn Gail (Robert) Stone of Washington; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Laura Cabbage-Bales; two brothers; and one sister.

Jerry served our country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961. He was employed at Diller Tile for several years and also owned and operated A & J Construction Company in Chatsworth.

Memorials in Jerry’s name may be made to Chatsworth American Legion.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.