Dorothy E. “Dottie” Freeman, 101, Fairbury, formerly of Clinton, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Fairview Haven, Fairbury.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, Pontiac, with Pastor Tim Hubert officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church in Pontiac.

Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, has charge of arrangements.

Dottie was born April 13, 1918, in Clinton, the daughter of Edward M. and Carrie M. (Weaver) Stone. She married Gerald A. Freeman on Aug. 11, 1935, in Clinton. He passed away Sept. 23, 2002.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Winterland, Fairbury; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kay Freeman of Rockford; and son-in-law, Garry Hayes of California.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Richard; a daughter, Barbara Hayes; and son-in-law, Lowell Winterland.

Dottie had a strong Christian faith. She love spending time with her friends and especially her family.

Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven, Fairbury.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.