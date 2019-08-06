Edith Viola Mies, 99, Saunemin, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Her service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saunemin United Methodist Church with Pastor Jane Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Saunemin.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church in Saunemin.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Edith was born Aug. 5, 1919, in Eylar, to Bert and Alma (Kolhmeier) Lee. She married Charles Mies on Dec. 3, 1939, in Eylar. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Charles L. (Susan) Mies of Geneva and James R. (Mary) Mies of Petersburg; sister, Bessie (Lee) Rich of Saunemin; cousins, Eldon Kolhmeier and Mavis Barski; grandchildren, Kirk (Renee) Mies, Jennifer (Joe) Corso, James (Jennifer) Mies, and Sarah Mies; eight great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one infant son.

Edith attended Saunemin school and the Alma Lee School of Beauty in Urbana. She was a loving mother, wife and homemaker. She was a member of Saunemin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Slooper Society. She was a Sunday school teacher and Cub Scout leader.

Memorials may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church building fund or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.