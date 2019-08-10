Edgar H. Thomas Jr., 93 of Canton, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at his residence.

CANTON-Edgar H. Thomas Jr., 93 of Canton, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1926 in Lewistown, a son of Edgar H. and Sarah B. (Farris) Thomas Sr. he first married Evelyn J. (Clark) Chaney on July 28, 1948 in Canton then later married JoAnn (Pollitt) Markley on July 5, 1972 in Canton. They both preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death are his parents; one daughter, Edith “Edie” Kay Lyons; one son, Eric Gene Thomas; three brothers, Claire, Karl and Maurice Thomas; two sisters, Katherine Harris and Mary Shawgo; three step-children, Janet Myers and Scott and Steve Markley; one step-brother, Charles; and two step-sisters, Donna and Wilma.

Surviving are his children, Sonny (Rose) Thomas of Bryant, Ellen Jo (Ron) Frazier, Liz Ernst and Ed Thomas all of Canton and Robert Lee Thomas of Bartonville; two step-children, Becky (James) Auricchio of Texas and Trinia (Gary) Zaborac of Missouri; 15 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Aubrey Thomas of Lewistown; and two sisters, Beatrice Morse of Galesburg and Charlotte Lannery of Naperville.

He worked as a plumber owning and operated E-Z plumbing in Canton from 1957 until retiring in 1993. He was a member of South Park United Methodist Church in Canton, member of American Legion Post #16, Canton VFW Post # 1984 and member of the Local Plumbers Union #063 in Peoria. Edgar enjoyed wood-working and selling his crafts on the Spoon River Scenic Drive and donating them to his church and the country music jam. He also loved to take part in the country music jam at city hall in Bryant every Friday night.

Edgar proudly served his country as a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1943 to 1946 during World War II.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Rev. David Meader will officiate. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, following services at the funeral home, where Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and Canton VFW Post #1984. Memorials can be made to South Park United Methodist Church or to American Cancer Society. To view Edgar’s DVD or to leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com