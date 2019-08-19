Joni Lynn Johnson, 39, of Canton, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at her residence.

CANTON – Joni Lynn Johnson, 39, of Canton, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Feb. 28, 1980 in Canton to Steve and Anita (Fouts) Duckwiler. She married Nicholas Johnson on Nov. 6, 1999 in Ipava. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents; one son, Jackson Johnson of home; and one sister, Julianna Duckwiler of Ipava.

Joni worked as a home health aide. She attended the Ipava United Presbyterian Church in Ipava. Joni loved scrapbooking and photography.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Rev. Martin Janicke will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Following the burial, family and friends are welcome to join at the Elks in Canton for a luncheon. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Spoon River Pregnancy Center. To view Joni’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com