PRINCETON – Dennis D. Bowers Sr., 46, of Princeton, passed away at 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 21, 1973 in Marianna, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Connie (Cumberledge) Bowers Sr. He married Emily Hubbard on April 11, 2009 at Junction City, Kansas; she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Connie; five children, Dennis Bowers Jr. and Brittany Bowers both of Marianna, Pennsylvania, and Connor Bowers, McKayla Bartkiewicz and Morgan Bartkiewicz all of Princeton; two brothers, Charlie Bowers Jr. and Lonnie Bowers both of Marianna, Pennsylvania; one sister, Clarissa (Scott) Weaver of Marianna, Pennsylvania; and his in-laws, John and Carol Hubbard of Dunfermline.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Charles, and one sister.

Dennis worked as an engine tech at Caterpillar in East Peoria.

Dennis served in the Army for 13 years in Operation Iraq Freedom and Afghanistan.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Pastor Ben Williamson will officiate. Memorials can be made to an Education Fund for His Children. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com