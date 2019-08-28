Terri A. Seible, 62, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home with family. Privatememorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.

Terri was born on September 14, 1956, the daughter of Franklin and Bertha (Jansen) Carlson, in Sioux City, IA. She graduated from North High School, Sioux City. On September 20, 1975, she married her beloved husband, Dennis.

She was a mother, homemaker, and worked in home healthcare in Henry County. Terri enjoyed flowers, gardening, her cats, and dogs. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Among survivors is her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Michell (Tommy) Lathrop, Geneseo, Kimberly (David Frew) Seible, Geneseo; sons, Aaron (Tara) Seible, Cedar Falls, IA., Frank (Leila Quinones) Seible, Geneseo; grandchildren, September “Emmie”, Ashlea, Amanda, Alex, Kord, Preston, Cameron, Reese, Adriana, Madison, Willa, and Carter; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Stan) Hind, Sioux City, IA, Donna Lloyd, Sioux City,

IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Shirley Ruser, sister-in-law Eileen Mace, brothers-in-law Paul Lloyd, Dean Ruser, and Alan Mace.