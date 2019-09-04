1921-2019



Irma D. Means, 97, of Olney, formerly of Noble, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fox River Apartments in Olney. Irma was born on October 16, 1921 in Noble, IL, the daughter of Charles Wesley and Verda Lee (Price) Fruth. Irma married Charles J. Means on September 28, 1940 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1982.

Irma worked at the Noble IGA as a checker for many years, and she also worked at the Noble Grade school as a cook for 15 years, where they made famous "Hot Rolls." She retired from the school in 1992. During her retirement, she enjoyed driving her friends to their appointments. Irma took pleasure in cooking and sharing select recipes. She loved spending time with her grandsons.

Irma is survived by her son, Charles Means Jr. and wife Darla of Newton, IL; grandsons, Josh Means of Champaign, IL and Jordan Means of Gadsden, AL; great grandsons, Evan Charles Means and Hunter Means.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister, Ima Patterson; sister, Alice Shacklee; brother, Raymond Fruth; and brother, Virgil Fruth.

Memorials can be made to Fox River Apartments or Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Noble Cemetery.