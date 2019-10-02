Susan Rae VanHouten, 79, of Farmington, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor surrounded by her loving family.

FARMINGTON – Susan Rae VanHouten, 79, of Farmington, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Feb. 20, 1940 in Canton to Edwin and Georgia (Howard) Lane. She married Ronald “Zeke” Eugene VanHouten. He preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter-in-law, Patricia “Trish” VanHouten; one brother, Jared “Jed” Lane; and one brother-in-law, Glenn Deakin.

Surviving are four sons, Lonnie (Elaine) VanHouten of Fort Worth, Texas, Dennis (Alena) VanHouten of El Paso, Texas, Bruce VanHouten of Farmington, and Greg VanHouten of Farmington; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Deakin; and many nieces and nephews.

Susan worked for over 40 years at Day-n-Palin, now known as County Market in Farmington. She was a member of Farmington Women of the Moose.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington where a visitation will be from 11-12:30 p.m. Pastor David Swain will officiate. A luncheon will follow the services at the Farmington Moose. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100 or the American Cancer Society.

To view Susan’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com