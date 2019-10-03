Donna M. Marion, 82, of Pontiac, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2,2019, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Donna was born Nov. 14, 1936, in Joliet, to Howard F. Wilkin and Minnie (Bud) Virginia (Schultz) Sorenson. She married Richard N. Marion on Aug. 3, 1954, in Batavia. He passed away in February 1998.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Judy) Marion of Braidwood, Steven (Dawn) Marion of New Mexico, Susan (Michael) Benson of Pontiac, Elisa (Michael) Grens of St. Anne, Richard K. (Holly) Marion of Crest Hill, David Marion of Joliet, Tina (Aaron) Simmons of Michigan, and Michael Marion of Plainfield; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Bud Sorenson; husband, Richard; one brother, Howard Wilkin; two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Betty Gursh; and one son, Neil Marion.

Donna was a homemaker.

Memorials may be made to Accolade Healthcare, 300 W. Lowell, Pontiac, IL 61764

Online condolences may be left at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.