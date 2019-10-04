Dortha J. Ryer, 98, of Trivoli, passed away at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Unity Point Health Methodist E.R.

TRIVOLI – Dortha J. Ryer, 98, of Trivoli, passed away at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Unity Point Health Methodist E.R. She was born on Dec. 22, 1920 in Bardwell, Kentucky, to John Harve and Janie (Fisher) Shaffer. She married Raymond D. Ryer on Feb.7, 1952 in Peoria; he preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.

Dortha was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Ryer; one brother, John (Issy) Shaffer; and four sisters, Anna (Ralph) Yarbarough, Ruth (Lyscol) Rowland, Ara (James) Mott, and Mary Sue (Buddy) Aton.

Surviving are one daughter, Jackie (Duane) Parr of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Jennifer Parr, Shawn (Jessica) Parr, and Rachel (Walter) Brooks; and six great-grandchildren, Robert, Vivienne, Greyson, Bear, Ryer, and Hazel.

Dortha worked in the treasury department at Caterpillar during World War II, also worked at First National Bank in Peoria, and retired from American Pest Control in 1985. She was a member of the Hanna City United Methodist Church. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and UK Wildcats Basketball fan. Dortha loved playing cards and attending her grandkids school activities.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Rev. Jeremy Lafary will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department.

