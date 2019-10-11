George T. Sweitzer, 84, of Pontiac, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 9:22 a.m. at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

George was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Pontiac, a son of Clyde and Caroline (Eppel) Sweitzer. He married Connie Fortna on April 14, 1957, in Pontiac. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are four children, Eric Sweitzer of Bloomington, LeeAnn Rolf of Rosemont, Minn., Gwen (John) Ford of Pensacola, Fla., and Beth (Dean) Waters of Janesville, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Deric Sweitzer, Ryan Sweitzer, Tyler Sweitzer, Hannah Sweitzer, Alexandra Rolf, Brittany Cruz and Brandon Waters; and seven great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

George was educated in Pontiac schools. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard Reserves for eight years. He was employed in construction for more than 50 years. He was a long-time member of the Pontiac Jaycees. He loved playing pool, fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials in George’s name may be made to Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

