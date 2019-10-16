Francis Albert Smith, 59, of Pontiac, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

A brief memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at McDowell United Methodist Church. Immediately following, there will be a lunch at the church. A celebration of Frank’s life will be held the same day from 3 to 6 p.m. at David’s Restaurant in Pontiac. Casual attire is appropriate. According to his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Frank was born Dec. 28, 1959, in Pontiac, a son of Fred and Nellie Mae (Ellinger) Smith. He and his wife, Amy, were married Oct. 22, 1999, in Bloomington. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his daughters, Nina (Brett) Meconis of St. Charles, Mo., Amanda (Dennis) Hickman of St. Charles, Mo., Catherine Mehri of Tampa, Fla., and Karen Mehri of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandchildren, Mason Meconis and Hallie Hickman; his father, Fred Smith of Pontiac; his siblings, Eldon (Nancy) Smith of Pontiac, and Susan (Kevin) Flessner of Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Janice Smith; and his infant brother, William Smith.

Frank was educated in Pontiac schools, graduating from Pontiac Township High School in the Class of 1978. He was a corn and bean farmer all his life. He also worked at Wilken Seeds in McDowell for 20 years. He was the long and triple jump coach for Prairie Central High School girls track and field team for more than 10 years. He really enjoyed coaching his jumpers.

He was a member of the McDowell United Methodist Church, where he spent countless fun hours in the kitchen for funeral meals, potlucks, and the famous yearly pancake and sausage stuffer.

Frank loved spending time with his family; they meant everything to him, especially his beloved companion, Roscoe.

He will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew him.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.