Norma Jean Fultz, 57, of Pontiac, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Pontiac.

Norma Jean was born Nov. 21, 1961, in Springfield to Basil and Helen (Burgess) Spiker. She married Daniel C. Fultz. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children, Jennifer (Ted) McGlasson of Pontiac and Jackie (Charles) Phinney of Chenoa; stepchildren, Ben (Megan) Fultz of Florida and Katie Carter of Illinois; grandchildren, Stevie, Ryelee, Ryan, Jereme, Zak, Jaidon, Kailani, Clover, Kohen, and Payton; siblings, Kathy Spiker, Mike Spiker, Andy Spiker, and Sue Durham, all of Pontiac; and ex-husband, Lynnard Bolden of Chenoa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Debbie Spiker, Connie Moyer, and Cindy Spiker.

Norma Jean was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School and worked as a machinist at R.R. Donnelley’s in Pontiac. She was a member of Authentic Church in Pontiac. She was an animal lover and enjoyed playing bingo every Thursday with her daughters.

