Sam Konjevich, 84, of Rushville, formerly of Channahon, passed away at 4:20 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born on February 1, 1935, in Joliet, the son of Milos and Martha (Vracar) Konjevich, Sr. He married Barbara Fraker on August 9, 1959, in Will County, Illinois and she survives.

Also surviving are three daughters: Sherrie Kanik and husband Tom III of Jerico Springs, Missouri, Samantha Kavvadas and husband Pete of Orland Park, and Sarah Matteson and husband Bryan of Rushville; four grandchildren: Haley and Jaina Emmett, Andrew and Dimitri Kavvadas; three step grandchildren: Tom Kanik IV, Becky Maher and husband Tim and Bryson Matteson; five step great grandchildren, four sisters: Mary Book of Joliet, Mildred Zaloudek and husband Glenn of Homer Glen, Sophie Anderson and husband Charles of Channahon and Natalie Suyenaga and husband Wayne of Washington, D.C.; four brothers: Peter Konjevich and wife Mavis of Scottsdale, Arizona, Milos Konjevich, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Dallas, Texas, Draza Konjevich of Channahon and John Konjevich of Anchorage, Alaska; two cousins: Diane Kelly and Donna Kovachik; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Milan and his wife Joan, Nickolas Konjevich and Danny Konjevich; brothers-in-law: Charles Book and Harold Fraker and his wife Martha; sister-in-law Nannette Konjevich, and two aunts: Millie Succa and Sophia Roberts.

Sam served in the United States Army and later the Army Reserves. He was a truck driver for Homewood Beverage, a Budweiser Distributor, for 23 years. He later drove for ROW for 10 years retiring in 1996. In 2007, he and his wife moved to Rushville.

He was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, his entire life. He was also a member of the Teamsters. As a young man, he was an accomplished athlete, known for his swimming and skating talent. He could also play by ear the piano, cello and bass fiddle. His children remember him for his many make believe stories and the word games he would play with his grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering, attending auctions and playing bingo. He loved to draw, do puzzles and crossword puzzles and was also a great cook. He was known for working to remove the dandelions in his yard and also for always having a pocket full of candy. He and Barbara traveled to her home state of Tennessee many times.

A Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, with Fathers Ned Lunich and Aleksander Bugarin as celebrants. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, with a Pomen Service at 7 p.m.. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.