CANTON — CANTON — Amada Rabe, 70, of Canton, passed away at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Aug. 25, 1949 in Rio De Medina, Zacatecas Mexico, to Anacleto and Josephine (Lopez) Barrõn. Amada married Dennis Rabe on Dec. 4, 1971 in Peoria. He survives along with five children, Leann Walsh of Pekin, Cindy (Tadd) Griffith of Geneseo, Angie (Jim) Erickson of Pekin, Chris (Derek Doyle) Rabe of Canton and Allen Rabe of Canton; two brothers, John Barrõn and Del Fino Barrõn; three sisters, Elsa Barrõn, Maria Stevens and Anita Garcia; and six grandchildren; Kayla and Megan Walsh, Nolan and Collin Griffith, and Liam Erickson and Scarlet Doyle.

Amada was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will follow the services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Rural Glasford.

