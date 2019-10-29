James Ibbotson, 90, of Banner, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1929 to Arch and Sarah (Kinkade) Ibbotson.

He first married Frances Jennings. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are his four children with Frances, Donna (the late Eddie) Walton, Steven (Susan) Ibbotson, Debra Ibbotson and David (the late Teresa) Ibbotson. He later married Sylvia Stone, and their two children were Carla (Danny) Mock and Shelia Snyder. Also surviving are two sisters, Myrtle Jane (Nelson) Schwartzlose and Betty (James) Blackford; nine grandchildren, Kenneth, Timothy, Jason, Nathan, Kelsea, Keri, Sarah, Dakota and Reini; five great-grandchildren, Jenna (Evan), Wesley, Kingston, Carson and Ronan; one great-great-grandchild, Emmett; many nieces and nephews and his dog Tucker.

Preceding him in death are his parents; first wife, Frances; one daughter Diana Ibbotson; and two sisters Bernaedine (Virgil) Wood and Mary (Chester) Swinson.

James was a Veteran of the United States Army; he spent most of his time in the Army in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion in Canton. James enjoyed taking care of his enormous garden at his home; he was tending to his garden up until this past summer. He sold produce at all the local farmer’s markets. He was also a very accomplished pool player.

A graveside service will be held at Orendorff Breed Cemetery in Canton on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton.

