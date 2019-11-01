Marcia “Marjorie” Louise Coleman, 90, of Canton passed away at 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Graham Hospital.

CANTON – Marcia “Marjorie” Louise Coleman, 90, of Canton passed away at 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Graham Hospital. She was born on Aug. 21, 1929 in Lewistown to William Hobart and Mabel (Laws) FitzHenry. Marjorie married Wallace “Gene” Coleman on Sept. 13, 1947 in Lewistown. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2014. Also preceding her in death were her parents and sister Kathryn Gaskill. Surviving are four children, Steven (Jane) Coleman of Glasford, David Coleman of Trivoli, Edwin Coleman of Canton and Karen Coleman of Minier; 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Marjorie worked as a receptionist for Dr. Fishkin in Canton. She was a member of the Monterey United Methodist Church for over 60 years.

Marjorie was a woman with both wit and a sense of humor whose many talents stemmed from her rural upbringing. She canned vegetables, crocheted afghans, sewed quilts, and was born with a green thumb. Her children and grandchildren were always well stocked with homemade jams and jellies and freshly baked breads. She was a natural artist who enjoyed oil painting and singing in the church choir. A social butterfly, she coordinated card clubs, organized class reunions and attended the extra curricular activities of her large, extended family.

Marjorie gave years of volunteer service to the Red Cross at Graham Hospital where she developed countless relationships with other volunteers, hospital staff and patients alike. Around the hospital she was called "The Butterfly Lady" due to the number of butterfly pins adorning her Red Cross jacket, each one given to her by patients or staff as tokens of their appreciation.

She often took special requests for homemade baked goods and brought them to the hospital, her church, neighbors and anyone who enjoyed her talent for baking. It was her true passion. Her Sunday brunches brought family home from around the state to enjoy such treats as Texas caviar, "stogie" cookies, pumpkin rolls, banana bread, cinnamon rolls and a traditional Croatian pastry known as povitica. She spent much of her time entertaining family and friends who were usually gathered around her kitchen table.

During their 66 years of marriage, she and Gene opened their home to host foreign exchange students from Nepal, Finland, Spain, France and St. Kitts.

Marjorie didn't know a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Her heart, like her oven, was always warm. She was blessed with a long and happy marriage as well as a large and healthy family who loved her dearly. She leaves them with her signature "dinner's ready" whistle, heirlooms and recipes, but most importantly, countless fond memories.

