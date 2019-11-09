Richard L. “Dick” Ward, 83, of Canton, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1936 in Astoria to Marshall and Eleanor (Hamm) Ward. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Ida (Bailey) Ward, whom he married in 1955.

Also surviving are three children, Cindy Rose (Bernard) Royer, Randy Allen Ward and Cheryl Lynn (Marty Smith) Ward; one brother, Wendall Wayne Ward; four grandchildren, Benny (Darleen) Royer, Brian Royer, Matthew (Amy) Ward and Scott (Cassie) Ward; and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronald Ward; and one sister, Sharon Kay McClosey.

Dick worked for Caterpillar in security for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He attended the Church of the Brethren and was a member of the Odd Fellows in Canton. Dick was an avid investor. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling and baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to all his family.

A visitation will be held at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from noon until 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society in Canton.

