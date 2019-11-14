Skyler Rose Cohee, 4, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Graham Hospital in Canton.

CANTON — Skyler Rose Cohee, 4, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born on March 17, 2015 in Peoria to Tiffany Wells and Curtis Cohee. They survive.

Also surviving are several grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. There will be no visitation. The family will receive friends following the funeral at the Canton VFW for a time of food and remembrance.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Division for Specialized Care for Children or Share and Care Cockayne Syndrome Network or to the family.

