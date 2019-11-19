Velma Petty, 90, of Farmington passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Courtyard Estates in Farmington.

FARMINGTON - Velma Petty, 90, of Farmington passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Courtyard Estates in Farmington. She was born on Nov. 30, 1928 to Calisto and Gilda (Ferrari) Monari. On June 12, 1949 she married the love of her life, Dale E. Petty, in Farmington. He preceded her in death.

Also, preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Gino, Sam and Jerry Monari; and sister, Anita Yeoman.

Surviving is her son, Randy (Lisa) Petty; two step grandsons, Alex (Felicia) and Taylor Kennedy; two step great-grandsons, Ian and Luke Kennedy; sister-in-law, Betty Monari; many nieces and nephews; and a very special niece, Linda Landsford, who was a great help along with neighbors, Dorothy Perry and Pat Murphy.

She held memberships to the Presbyterian Church of Farmington, Women of the Moose and the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as past president, vice president and secretary.

Velma worked at Caterpillar for nine years and the Farmington Bugle for five years.

A very special thanks for the loving care, would like to be given to the wonderful staff in Betty’s Garden Memory Care and the staff from Compassus Hospice.

Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Farmington, Farmington Rescue Squad 1100, or Alzheimer’s Association.

