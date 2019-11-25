FAIRBURY — P. Jane Forbes, 96, of Fairbury, died at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Flanagan Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Flanagan.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private burial will take place at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Jane was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Barren, Ky., a daughter of Darse and Ira Chamber Burgess. They preceded her in death. She married Michael Forbes in June of 1985, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chenoa. He also preceded her in death.

Surviving are one son, Lawrence “Larry” (Mary) Russell of Fairbury; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Russell; six brothers; and two sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

