NEW YORK — Sue C. Barrington, 67, of Little York, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1952, in Aledo, the daughter of Eugene and Lola Jane (Babcock) Carlson. Sue was raised and educated in Alexis and graduated from Alexis High School in 1970. She earned her nursing degree from Graham School of Nursing in 1973. Sue later earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Western Illinois University in 1998.

She married Charles “Bill” Barrington on June 12, 1993 in Canton; he survives.

Sue worked at Graham Hospital as an OB Nurse for several years. She then worked at the Fulton County Health Department and Knox County Health Department. Sue later worked at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, retiring in 2015.

Sue enjoyed knitting, crocheting and dinners with friends. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s various activities. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Monmouth. Sue was an avid WIU Sports and collegiate softball fan.

Surviving Sue is her husband, Bill Barrington of Little York; her children, Julie (Troy) Reeder of Canton, Erik Dalmasso of Peoria, Kent (Jean) Barrington of Alexis and Aaron (Julie) Barrington of Dunlap; and her grandchildren, Madison and Drew Reeder, Rachel Barrington and Tyler and Alison Barrington. Also surviving is one brother, Larry (Corie) Carlson of Littleton, Colorado; and special nieces, Kelly (Kyle) Cratty and Molly Cheline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nancy Cheline.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth. Interment will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, North Henderson. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Graham Hospital School of Nursing, Canton.

For more information please visit, www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.