Bruce A. Willits, 72 of Springfield, Ohio (formerly of New Boston) died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 14th at 10:30 AM at the New Boston Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mercer County Relay for Life or the Auto Shop Class at Mercer County High School. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Bruce was born August 28, 1947 in Galesburg, Illinois to Marion & Colleen (Cameron) Willits. He married Edith Chapman in 1967, later divorcing. From this union two daughters were born, Salli & Stephanie.

Bruce was employed with Farmall in Rock Island until closing, then moved to Ohio where he was with International Harvester until his retirement in 2009. While living in Illinois Bruce enjoyed hunting, collecting guns and working on cars. In his retirement he spent his time working on his 1964 Plymouth Savoy, which he drag raced.

Bruce is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Salli & Dennis Graham of Andalusia and Stephanie & Terry Leonard of Joy; 6 grandchildren and 7 siblings: Trudy Lafever & Fiance, Bill Norton of Buffalo Prairie; Steve Willits of New Boston; Blaine Willits; Doug & Martha Willits of East Moline; Brian Willits of Oquawka; Mark Willits of New Boston; Amy & Joe Doucette of Anthem, AZ and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John Willits, Carol Willits and Lisa Seefeld.