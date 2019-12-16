David (Dave) Leigh Bland passed away peacefully on the morning of December 5, 2019, in his sleep at Prestige Retirement Living in Manteca, Calif., at the age of 82.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Herley and Mildred Bland of Macomb, Ill., and brother, Joel Bland, of Payson, Mo.. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Luan P Bland, and his children Michael Bland of Manteca, Calif. and Christopher (Mabel) Bland of Livermore, Calif., two grandchildren Peter (Angeleen) Solorio III of Lathrop, Calif., Teena Hernandez of Manteca, Calif., twelve great-grandchildren Joleen Vejar, Angelo Vejar, Adelia Solorio, Peter Solorio IV, Lilly Solorio, Julian Solorio, Juliana Solorio, Lorenzo Solorio, Angelina Hernandez, Steven Hernandez Jr, Royce Garcia, Bentley Garcia, and two great-great-grandchildren Josiah Zepeda and Jeremiah Zepeda

Dave was born on November 29, 1937, in Quincy, Ill. Growing up on the banks of the Mississippi river, Dave developed a love of boating and water-skiing. He owned several boats throughout his life and taught many how to water-ski. He was a graduate of Quincy High School and Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.

Dave’s career included positions within project management in the computer and telecom industries, including; Burroughs, Ansul, Gillette, Union Carbide, Sunbeam, National Semiconductor, Tymnet, British Telecom, MCI and Concert where he retired from in 2002. Due to his career, Dave and his family lived in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and California.

Dave and Luan moved from Fremont to Manteca in 2008 after Luan's retirement. He was an active member of the Del Webb community and St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Dave loved to travel and had visited forty-four of the US states as well as England, Germany, Tokyo, and Penang. He had a particular love for both Hawaii and Alaska and regarded them as the highlight of his travels.

Dave, you will be dearly missed and remembered fondly, and will continue to live on through those of us who knew and loved you.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Manteca, Calif., on January 28, 2020, starting at 11 am.

The family asks that in place of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation of any amount to either of the following causes that were close to Dave's heart.

*UCSF Cancer Department https://giving.ucsf.edu/ Please select Calif.NCER as the specific area to direct your gift

*St. Paul's Manteca Scholarship Fund @ 910 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336. Please indicate the donation is for the scholarship fund and/or in memory of Dave Bland.