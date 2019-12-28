Judith “Judy” Karen Trotter, 67, of Canton, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

CANTON — Judith “Judy” Karen Trotter, 67, of Canton, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. She was born March 16, 1952 in Ashland to Russell Trotter and Florence Olson.

Her parents; sister, Alice Trotter; and niece, Amanda Trotter, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Parrish of Canton, Mary Trotter of Boone, Iowa, and Carol (Larry) Hedlund of Boone, Iowa; nephews, Rupert Parrish and James Trotter; niece, Tina Parrish; and four great-nephews, Kyle Andes, Cory Andes, Derek Trotter and Caleb Trotter.

Cremation has been accorded and services will be held at a later date. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements.

