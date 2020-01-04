Cynthia Ann Slayback Herald, 57, peacefully passed away at her home on Dec. 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with her husband and children by her side.

Cindy was born Jan. 20, 1962 to Arthur Ray and Phyllis Sue Slayback. She married Billy Herald in 1999. He survives.

From Indiana, she lived in Illinois until 2011 then settled in Kansas to be close to her children and grandchildren, whom she lived more than life itself. She worked in healthcare for the mentally handicapped and had been attending the Prairie Trail Cowboy Church in Haysville, Kansas, until she was no longer able to go. She loved spending time with her family, music, horror shows and the color purple. She was a friend to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her mother and one brother, Anthony W. Slayback. She is survived by her father; son, Jeremy M. Hall; daughter, Jennifer (Eli) Metcalf; grandchildren, Ashton, Philip and Brooklynn; sisters, Christine (Kirk) Lindsey and Tracy Ford; brothers, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Slayback and Brian (Joce) Slayback; and several nieces and nephews, Steven, Celesta, Kara, Sarah, Nick, Anthony, Ness, Grace, Hannah, Jacob, Aimee, Anne and Ambyr.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be a Celebration of Life held Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church. All are welcome.

Memorials may be made to Billy Herald of 1200 W. Carey Lane Lot 26B, Wichita KA, 67217.