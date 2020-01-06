Katherine Huston, 97, of New Boston, Illinois, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, where a rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be Saturday at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Mercer County Senior Citizens Center Kitchen Fund or the New Boston Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Katherine was born July 1, 1922 in New Boston to David and Kate (Welch) Wagner. She graduated from New Boston High School in 1940. She was united in marriage to Clayton W. Huston April 14, 1941 in Ocean View, VA. Clayton died in 1998.

Katherine was a homemaker and was employed at the Gunter Food Products in New Boston. She was later employed as a waitress and cook at Swaggers in New Boston and Vada’s Café in Joy. Later, she cared for the elderly in the Keithsburg area.

Katherine was of the Catholic faith and a member of the former St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in New Boston. Katherine was a voracious collector of newspaper clippings about family, friends and community people. Katherine loved spending time with her family, enjoyed doing plastic canvas and taking care of her yard.

Those left to cherish her memory is a daughter: RoseMary Downey of New Boston, IL; a son: Ivan (Penny) Huston of Branson West, MO; 6 grandchildren: Schuyler, Kevin and Corey Downey, Jason Huston, Stephanie Ellis and Branndi Caton; 13 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Katherine’s parents, husband: Clayton, son: Danny and daughter-in-law, Robin Huston, 2 grandsons: Brett and Brian, 3 sisters and 3 brothers preceded her in death.