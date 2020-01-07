Vivian I. Hughes, 97, of Farmington and formerly of Lewistown, passed away at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

She was born Jan. 7, 1922 at rural Lewistown, the daughter of Thomas N. and Addie (Jones) Beadles. She married Franklin G. Hughes on Feb. 3, 1945 at Temple, Texas. He died March 4, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and six sisters. Surviving are two daughters, Sandy Wright of Sycamore and Patty (Mark) Dillefeld of Canton; four grandchildren, Kerry (Kent) Kallina of Fayetteville, Georgia, Erin (Bill) Reynolds of Sycamore, Luke (Stacy) Dillefeld of Hixson, Tennessee, and Ellen (Matt) Hanks of East Peoria; 10 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Connor, Claire and Corinne Kallina, Jakob and Emma Dodson, Landon, Reece and Ford Dillefeld and Lillian Hanks.

Vivian was a homemaker. In the 1940’s she also worked at the Fulton County Courthouse in the County Clerk’s Office. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington where she was church secretary for many years. Vivian enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and canning. She also enjoyed singing and playing the piano, organ and ukulele.

A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown with Reverend Brant Reed officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton.

