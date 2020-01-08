Patricia L. Smith, 83, of Pontiac, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's church with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of services.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Johnson City, N.Y., a daughter of Herman and Helen (Woods) Vill. She married David Smith on Sept. 1, 1956, in Endicott, N.Y. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2016.

Survivors include two daughters, LuAnne (Jerry) Rapp of Pontiac and Christine (Patrick) Doughan of Taos, N.M.; two grandchildren, Randy (Tracey) Smith and Rachael Bigger; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Wynant and Frances (Orlando) Becker, both of Pontiac; two nephews; and three nieces.

Patricia was preceded in death by one son, Michael Smith; one sister in infancy; and one brother-in-law, Frank Wynant.

Patricia was a graduate of Lowell School of Business in Binghamton, N.Y. and was employed in price support at USDA Farm Service Agency in Pontiac for more than 35 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Pontiac.

Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to St. Mary's Church or Alzheimer's research.

