Catherine P. Smith, 93, of Streator passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health in Streator.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Streator. Cremation rites will follow the services. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.

Catherine was born April 15, 1926, in Blackstone to Ira G. and Mary (Wiesbrock) Ritchie. She married Virgil Smith on June 11, 1944. He passed away Sept. 26, 1972.

Surviving are children, Joyce Wells of Mannford, Okla., Duane “Butch” (Marjey) Smith of Streator, Janet (Richard) Dodge of Streator, Larry (Dixie) Smith of Lost Creek, W.V., Kenneth (Pam) Smith of Streator, Dave (Wendy) Smith of Streator, Mary (Tom) Reel of Streator, Tom (Teresa) Smith of St. Joseph, Ann Fitzgerald of Normal, Julie (Daniel) Vial of Blackstone, and Joe (Melissa) Smith of Streator; son-in-law, Mike Pelton of Springfield; 29 grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 17 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Rita Pelton; a son, Ron Smith; sons-in-law, Jim Wells and Mike Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Sheila Wells; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; and seven sisters.

Catherine attended Sunbury grade school. She was a member of the Streator VFW Auxiliary and St. Mary's Church, Altar and Rosary Society and she also taught CCD for 11 years at St. Mary's Church.

Her favorite thing to do was to play euchre, send greeting cards to everyone and she also loved making comfort pillows. Her goal was to put a smile on someone's face every day.

Catherine dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Health Activity Department, St. Michael the Archangel School or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.