Charlene V. Yeager, age 91, of Vermont, Illinois, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4 a.m. at The Elms in Macomb, Illinois.

She was born September 20, 1928 in Brockett, Arkansas to parents Golden and Lora (Bramlett) Harper.

She married Don Snowden on January 7, 1949 in Macomb, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 5, 1977. She then married Charlie O. Steck on March 25, 1980 in Vermont, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1996. She then married John C. Yeager on April 25, 1998 in Galesburg, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2013.

Surviving to mourn her passing are son Randall (and Mardeen) Snowden of Vermont, Illinois; daughter Linda (and Buck) Bair of Jeffersonville, Ohio; son Herb (and Kathy) Snowden of Table Grove, Illinois; daughter-in-law Lyndall Snowden of Vermont, Illinois; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Ruby Waterman and sister Marjorie Sailar of Galesburg, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by son Michael Snowden; daughter Gloria Hinrichs; brother Donald Harper, and Sister Mildred Davis.

She was a homemaker and worked at Western Illinois University as a cook. She was a member of the Vermont Christian Church.

Charlene loved kids. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, canning and was well known for making soap. Nobody went hungry when Charlene was cooking and she would feed anyone who asked or even just showed up to the door.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria, Illinois, with Pastor Cody Stinnett officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Tuesday

Interment will be at Vermont Cemetery in Vermont, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Vermont Christian Church or the Vermont Rescue Squad.

Services are being performed by: Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, Illinois. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org