James E. "Jim" Stroder, 88, of Noble, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence. Jim was born on December 21, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Archie and Nadine Marie (McMahon) Stroder. He married Rosemary Wilhelmina (Klingler) on June 17, 1983 in St. Louis, MO and she survives.

Jim was a machinist by trade and auto mechanic by hobby. He enjoyed working and tinkering.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rosemary Stroder of Noble; stepchildren, Jerry Boxell, Julia Calfas, Daniel Boxell, Cheryl Wilcockson, Brian Boxell, Ronald Boxell, Suzanne Mennemeier; 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Mossbacher; and half-brother, Richard Stroder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Sheila Dierhorff.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Per the family’s request, there will be no formal service.