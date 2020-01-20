William R. “Bill” DeMoss, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

He was born in Pontiac on July 18, 1937.

Bill joined the Air Force and was stationed in France, eventually moving to Loveland and Ft. Collins, Colo., where he passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

He was a loving father, uncle, and friend with a unique sense of humor and generosity that touched many lives. He loved animals and rescued many throughout his life.

Resthaven Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Ft. Collins, Colo. had charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program at www.rmrp.org.