Dorothy E. McDonald, 87, of Pontiac, and formerly of Streator, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home in Pontiac.

Friends may call from 10 to noon today at the Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator. Funeral services will be held today at noon at the funeral home with Rev. Rodney Kreier officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Dorothy was born March 12, 1932, in Streator to Floyd and Goldie (Dodge) Leslie. She married Charles McDonald on April 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2001.

Surviving are children, Walter (Cheri) McDonald of Pontiac, Vicki Zirkelbach of Streator, Pamela Jane Richards of Pontiac, Dorothy Louise Burkett of Streator, Stephen (Nancy) McDonald of Pontiac, Gary (Estherlynn) McDonald of Pontiac, Rosemary McDonald of Streator, Peggy (John) Flynn of Streator, and Suzanne (Bernard) Bayer of Streator; 33 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Leslie; sisters, Donna Casey, Eleanore Holcomb, Carolyn Kendall, and Joanie Ostring, all of Streator; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandsons, Kenneth and Bert in infancy; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Dorothy attended Streator schools and loved attending auctions and flea markets.

Memorials may be made in her name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Easter Seals.