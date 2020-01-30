Arlene M. Bensema, 87, of Canton, passed peacefully to heaven on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria following a brief illness.

CANTON — Arlene M. Bensema, 87, of Canton, passed peacefully to heaven on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria following a brief illness.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Fairview Reformed Church in Fairview, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Pastors Jeff and Chelesa Lampen will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Bensema family prefers memorials to the Fairview Reformed Church, where she was a member, or to Kingdom Air Corps, 39911 N. Glenn Hwy, Sutton, Alaska, 99674. To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

Arlene Mae Franken was born Nov. 27, 1932 on the family farm near Sioux Center, Iowa, to Art and Hermina (Rozeboom) Franken. They moved to town in 1946, and she graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1949. In 1951, at the age of 18, Arlene graduated from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, with an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. Always the adventurer, she taught in Winnebago, Nebraska; Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Storm Lake, Iowa, before completing her Bachelor of Education Degree at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. She then taught in Bellflower, California; Farmington and London Mills. When not teaching full-time, she was a substitute teacher. She maintained contacts with her former students over the years and was a blessing to many young scholars.

After a whirlwind courtship of six weeks, Arlene was united in marriage to Rev. Joel Bensema, a widower with 2-year-old son Brandt, on Feb. 12, 1961 in Bellflower, California. They immediately moved to Holland, Michigan, where Joel completed his seminary studies. Together, they had two daughters and one son, Brenda, Bryce and Brolene. Joel and Arlene celebrated over 53 years of marriage before Joel passed away in 2014.

Arlene graciously lived the life of a pastor’s wife, moving from one calling to the next. She shared in ministry by inviting friends, family and strangers into their home for pleasant conversation, fellowship and a great meal. She and Joel moved among various churches throughout the midwest, including Sioux City, Iowa; Hopkins, Michigan; Hammond, Indiana; Fairview; Freeport; Erie; and Sioux Center, Iowa.

Arlene enjoyed sewing, knitting and Hardanger embroidery. She blessed many family members and friends with her artistic creations. Traveling was a big part of her life. An excursion to Europe, along with numerous trips to Alaska, were highlights. There were many family camping adventures, with stops at various historical sites throughout America, and frequent treks to Iowa or California.

Grateful for sharing her life are sons, Brandt (Brenda) Bensema of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Bryce Bensema of New York, New York; daughters, Brenda (Bill) Vohland of Canton and Brolene (Chuck) Gerwig of Sutton, Alaska; eight grandchildren, Amy Bensema of Phuket, Thailand, Sara (Jerimiah) Kindrick of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Caty (Colin) Campbell of Farmington, Ross Vohland (Kaci Westrich) of Canton, Ben (Abbey) Gerwig of Wasilla, Alaska, Joe (Theresa) Gerwig of Sutton, Alaska, Tiffany Gerwig of Savoonga, Alaska, and Zac Gerwig of Sutton, Alaska; seven great-grandchildren, Cohen, Carlie, Sawyer, Finn, Seth, Ember and Journey; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Bensema and Lorene Franken. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and close friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; her parents, Art and Hermina Franken; and her siblings, Evert Franken, Everett Franken, Alice Van Roekel, Louise Hulstein, Johanna Franken and John Franken. Also predeceased are her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cal and Evelyn Bensema, Jim Bensema, Gert Franken, Henry Van Roekel, Gerrit Robert Hulstein and Darlene Franken; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Bensema; and nephews, Arlin Franken, Harmon Bensema and Jim Franken.

Arlene’s life was a living testimony to those that knew and watched her. She was a mentor to many and prayerfully inspired her family to become teachers, servants of the Lord and lead respectable lives of devotion.