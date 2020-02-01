Michael Wayne Snodgrass, 64, of Colchester, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Mike was born June 4, 1955, in Macomb, Ill., the son of Harold Jr. and Darlene (Burkett) Snodgrass. He was a life-long farmer and enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons.

Mike is survived by two sons, Michael James “Mickey” Snodgrass of La Harpe, Ill. and James Paul “Dylan” Snodgrass of Saratoga Springs, Utah. Four brothers, Steve (Karan) Snodgrass of Fletcher, Okla., Ron (Jana) Snodgrass of Ferris, Ill., Tom (Jennie) Snodgrass of Ferris, Ill., Tim (Terri) Snodgrass of Colchester, Ill., and close friend and caregiver Judy Benjamin of Meredosia, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jim Snodgrass, and nephew Ethan Snodgrass.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Ferris. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the family of Michael Wayne Snodgrass. Printy Funeral Home in Carthage is in charge of arrangements.