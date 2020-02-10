Chief Warrant Officer Three (CWO3) Guy Beryl Jean, US Army Nuclear Weapons Technician, Retired, 96, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born in Mercer County, Illinois, on March 30, 1923 to Melvin and Ada Jean. He served active duty for a total of 25 years. He was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and Korean War Medal while serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed reading, fishing, sports, and especially auto racing (NASCAR).

Guy was preceded in death by his father; Melvin Jean and mother Ada (Wheaton) Jean. He is survived by two loving sisters, Darlene Fisher and Melba Frew; and a brother, Roland and wife Cindy; along with 23 nieces and nephews extending out for four generations.

A funeral service was held February 6, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. A committal service with full military honors was held February 7, 2020 at Arizona State Veterans Cemetery, Marana, Arizona. Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Arizona VA Medical Center Blind Rehabilitation.