Lillian Mason Davis, 78, of East Peoria, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born May 31, 1941, in Chenoa, to Frank and Sue Mae Morgan Mason. She married Donald R. Davis Sr. in 1995. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Howard Brogan, Frank Brogan, Michael Brogan; stepchildren, Mike, Donnie, Randy, Willie, Steve, Sheila; sisters, Rose Murray, Sharon (Charles) Shaw; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sons, Dennis Brogan, Steve Brogan; her parents; brothers, Eldon, Warren, and Myron Mason; and her sisters, Lois Page and Shirley Deputy.

Lillian was blessed with a sense of humor. She loved animals and spending time with her friends at Mel's Cafe. Most of all, she loved her family.

She was a member of East Peoria Lutheran Church.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Chenoa.

Memorials may be left to the family.