Mary Lou BesGrove, 88, Fairbury, died at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday also at the funeral home in Fairbury. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Mrs. BesGrove was born March 8, 1931, in Decatur, the daughter of Ray and Rosena Heinke Logan. She married Carrroll BesGrove on Nov. 26, 1953, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2017.

Survivors include one son, Greg (Joni) Besgrove, Fairbury; two daughters, Melody (Joe) Clower, Lehigh Acres, Fla., Lisa (Jeff) Turchi, Hartford, Wis.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Marilynn Logan, Decatur.

She is preceded in death by an infant sister, Eleanor Jean Logan; and one brother, Robert Logan.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Prairie Central Music Department.

