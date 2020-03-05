Mary ‘Pauline’ (Jarvis) Crawford, age 78 of Olney, passed away at 12:35 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Helia Healthcare in Olney.

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens in Olney. Pastor Bryan White will be officiating.

Pauline was born on July 17, 1941 in Grant Town, West Virginia, the daughter of Paul and Pearl (Powell) Jarvis.

She worked as a dietician at Helia Arch Healthcare. She attended First Assembly of God in Olney. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Pauline is survived by her 3 sons Warren Foster Jr. (Cynthia) of Louisiana, Brian Foster (Peggy) of Louisiana and Ron Crawford Jr. of Florida; 2 brothers Sam Jarvis (Bobbie) of Olney and Tom Jarvis (companion Susan) of Olney; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Pearl Jarvis, 2 sons Paul Russell Foster and Jeff Foster and brother Paul Jarvis Jr. and sister Pat Burke.

Memorials can be sent to First Assembly of God in memory of Pauline Crawford.

Family and friends can sign Pauline’s online guestbook at www.thrasherfamilyfh.com