Edna Marie Christian, 79, of Matherville, Illinois died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Jackson County Regional Hospital in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Visitation is Friday, March 20th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Private family burial will be held in Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be left for the Humane Society.

Marie was born January 18, 1941 in Clay, West Virginia the daughter of Romy “Bud” and Eileen Holcomb Elliott. On December 21, 1957, she married Delbert Christian in Craigsville, West Virginia. Marie worked for 37 years at the Rock Island / Milan Post Office. She loved to read… she volunteered as a reading assistant with Winola School District for eight years and was a member of the Sherrard Library. She had served as a Cub Scouts Den Mother and was a member of United Community Church, Matherville. Marie had a love of animals.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Delbert Christian of Matherville; sons: Ron Christian of Matherville, Mark Christian of Jackson, Michigan and Doug (Jennifer) Christian of Maquoketa; step-son: Greg (Connie) Christian of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Karen Feldman.

