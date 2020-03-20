Pauline M. Robinson, 84, of New Haven, IN, formerly of Aledo, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her daughter’s home in New Haven.

Private family services are planned. Burial will be at the Sugar Grove Cemetery. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Pauline’s family and arrangements.

Please share your love, support and memories with Pauline’s family by visiting her memorial tribute at www.NicholsBewley.com.

Pauline Marie Schlechtweg was born February 19, 1936, in Freehold, NJ, the daughter of William Alfred and Pauline Zuchovich Schlechtweg. She married Howard Robinson on April 23, 1955, in Freehold, NJ.

Pauline had been a member of Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church for over 40 years and a member of the Sugar Grove Club. She enjoyed gardening, animals, flowers, traveling and crocheting.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her children, Wendy Merrill, Judy (Michael) Halford and Michael (Susan) Robinson; ten grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; and her brother, William Schlechtweg, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard in 2004, son Bruce in 2014, and brother Alfred Schlechtweg.