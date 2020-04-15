E. Lois Immke, 82, of Pontiac, died at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Tjardes Health Care Center, Evenglow Lodge.

Private family funeral services will be held at McDowell United Methodist Church with Rev. Ivy Salis officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Forrest.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Lois was born Jan. 7, 1938, in rural Gary, Ind., a daughter of Elmer H. and Emma (Tammen) Friant. She married Paul A. Immke on Jan. 27, 1957, at the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2015.

Survivors include three children, Pamela E. (Thomas) Schahrer of Forrest, Donald P. (Dora) Immke of Pontiac, Mark A. (Lori) Immke of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Scott T. Schahrer, Aaron (Ashley) Immke, Adam (Breanne) Immke, Andrew J. Immke, Joshua A. Immke, and Rachel I. Immke; one great-grandchild, Vivian R. Immke; two brothers, Otis Friant of Benton, Ky., and Paul (Joan) Friant, Stillwater, Minn.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Birdeen Friant; one brother, Elmer “Sonny” Friant; and three sisters-in-law, Joan Immke, Sue Friant, and Emogene Friant.

She enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and snowmobiling in the winter with her husband, Paul, and her family.

Lois was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church “Immke Church” where she was a Sunday and Bible school teacher. In 1989, when the church closed, they became members of the McDowell United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Farm Bureau Women's Committee.

Lois loved to knit and was known for her gift of “Booties.” She was a talented seamstress, who made and distributed Walker Bags to area nursing homes for several years.

Memorials in Lois' name made be made to Evenglow Lodge Employees Christmas Fund or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.